1 arrested after remains of missing man found at salvage yard in Kankakee County: Bradley police

BRADLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- An arrest has been made after a missing man's remains were found in a south suburban salvage yard, police said.

Bradley police had been investigating the disappearance of 49-year-old Randall Robinson II of Manteno since a report was filed on March 22.

Officers followed a lead in their investigation to a Kankakee County salvage yard, where they found human remains on Wednesday. The Kankakee County Coroner's Office identified the remains as Robinson's on Thursday.

Police later arrested 37-year-old Anthony Gulley, of Kankakee, and charged him with homicide, concealing a death and other charges in connection with Robinson's death. He is being held at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.

Police did not immediately provide further information.