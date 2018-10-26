Rapper 6ix9ine linked to shooting investigation in New York City

NEW YORK --
Police shut down part of Madison Avenue during the evening rush for a shooting investigation linked to rapper Tekashi69 (also known as '6ix9ine.')

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. near Madison Avenue and East 61st. St. Officials say after the rapper got four years probation in a court case earlier Friday, he was partying with friends at Philippe. A scuffle then broke out between him and another person.

Tekashi69 was reportedly not hurt.

Officials say one person was taken away in an ambulance and is in serious, but stable condition.

Madison Avenue has since reopened.

It is not known whether police have anyone in custody.
