rapper

Rapper Vic Mensa arrested on drug charges at Dulles Airport in Washington DC

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

(FILE) Vic Mensa in his 2015 video for "U Mad."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago rapper Vic Mensa was arrested at Dulles Airport outside Washington D.C. for alleged possession of illegal drugs, police said Monday.

According to authorities, the 28-year-old landed at Dulles on a flight from Ghana at about 7 a.m. Saturday. During a second baggage examination, Customers and Border Protection officers said they found a cache of drugs in his luggage.

Police said CBP agents found 41 grams of liquid LSD, about 124 grams of psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of psilocybin gummies, and six grams of psilocybin mushrooms in the luggage.

Mensa, whose real name is Victim Kewsi Mensah, has been charged with felony narcotic possession charges and was taken into custody by the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority. It was not clear if a bond hearing had been held.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiaillegal drugsarrestrapperu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RAPPER
Juice WRLD's mom talks new HBO film showcasing son's talent and demise
LL Cool J tests positive for COVID, cancels New Year's performance
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Juice WRLD documentary Chicago native's enduring influence
TOP STORIES
5G launch could wreak havoc on airplanes, Airline CEOs warn
Chicago's south suburbs to get new area code Friday
Woman killed after being pushed in front of NYC subway train
Police search for hit-and-run driver who killed woman, 37
Tonga volcano eruption shock waves detected in Chicago
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin announces run for IL governor
What is the Black church's role in today's social justice movement
Show More
Chicago sports broadcaster Les Grobstein dies at 69
Oakbrook Center 911 calls released: 'Somebody's shooting the mall up'
Cop who bungled homicide case involving Daley's nephew promoted
Chicagoans look forward to ease of free at home COVID test kits
MLK Day celebrated with service in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News