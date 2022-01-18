Rapper Vic Mensa arrested on drug charges at Dulles Airport in Washington DC

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago rapper Vic Mensa was arrested at Dulles Airport outside Washington D.C. for alleged possession of illegal drugs, police said Monday.According to authorities, the 28-year-old landed at Dulles on a flight from Ghana at about 7 a.m. Saturday. During a second baggage examination, Customers and Border Protection officers said they found a cache of drugs in his luggage.Police said CBP agents found 41 grams of liquid LSD, about 124 grams of psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of psilocybin gummies, and six grams of psilocybin mushrooms in the luggage.Mensa, whose real name is Victim Kewsi Mensah, has been charged with felony narcotic possession charges and was taken into custody by the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority. It was not clear if a bond hearing had been held.