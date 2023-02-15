Raquel Welch, legendary bombshell actress, dies at 82 after brief illness

Raquel Welch, the legendary bombshell actress who captivated movie and television audiences for decades, has died after a brief illness. She was 82.

Raquel Welch, the legendary bombshell actress who captivated audiences for decades, has died after a brief illness. She was 82.

Welch died early Wednesday morning, her manager confirmed. Details about the illness were not released.

Her career spanned over 50 years, starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. Welch first gained attention for her roles in the 1966 films "Fantastic Voyage" and "One Million Years B.C.," which established her as an iconic sex symbol.

Her more recent work included roles in "Legally Blonde" and "How to Be a Latin Lover."

The Golden Globe winner was also involved a successful line of wigs, her manager said.

She leaves behind her two children, Damon and Tahnee Welch.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.