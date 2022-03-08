Arts & Entertainment

'Raven's Home' returns to Disney Channel with season 5 reboot of 'That's So Raven'

By Jennifer Matarese
EMBED <>More Videos

Stars talk about big changes for season 5 of 'Raven's Home'

NEW YORK -- "Raven's Home" is back for season 5 on Disney Channel, and you might notice that it might feel like a reboot of "That's So Raven."

Raven Baxter and her son Booker are moving back to San Francisco to help take care of her dad, Victor Booker, after he suffers a minor heart attack.


Booker's twin Nia is staying back in Chicago along with much of the original "Raven's Home" cast.

"We do have a very diverse cast and it shines a light on our writers as well and our crew members who are very much all in there, but it's fun to be able to come back," Raven-Symoné said.

Now, there's a new slate of friends and family, along with some "That's So Raven" favorites like Rondell Sheridan as Raven's father.

"Coming back and working with Ray (Raven), we have such a shorthand that sometimes I forget about it until it happens and then it's like Jordan and Scottie Pippen," Sheridan said.


In season 5, Raven finds herself taking care of her father, raising her young cousin, and trying to settle into life in her old hometown.

"We still have that 'Raven's Home' energy," said Issac Ryan Brown, "Booker." "We are still all about family, all about love, all about protecting one another, but you know with a little bit of nostalgia. We're back in San Francisco and we have some new characters to help us elevate."

Of course, Raven and Booker both continue to have glimpses of the future! As the new kid at Raven's old high school, Booker has to keep his visions a secret from a new group of friends.

Don't miss the season 5 premiere of "Raven's Home" on Friday, March 11 on Disney Channel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneydisney channel
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
How to keep your bank account safe from fraud
PA officer not expected to recover from bee sting injury: Family
Teen fatally struck by 2 hit-and-run drivers in Burr Ridge ID'd
Biden to issue executive order on cryptocurrency: AP sources
MI Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot trial begins; charges explained
CPS mask mandate ending next week; CTU pushing back
Biden to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war: Sources
Show More
1st responders catch boy, 3, tossed from burning NJ apartment
Skokie votes to designate Old Orchard Mall as a business district
IL gamblers betting $156 a second on sports
People flee embattled Ukrainian cities along safe corridors
Woman fatally shot after ex followed her from work: CPD
More TOP STORIES News