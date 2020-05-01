Ravinia canceled: Music festival's 2020 season silenced by COVID-19 pandemic

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Ravinia announced its 2020 season will be canceled due to coronavirus concerns Friday.
Ravinia has operated continuously since it opened in 1904, except for three years when the park was silenced by the Great Depression, organizers said.
The cancellation impacts more than 120 events from May 30 through September 15, including the annual summer residency of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
Performers slated to play the outdoor venue this year included Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Diana Ross, Trombone Shorty, The Roots, John Fogerty, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Jill Scott, Train, Gladys Knight, and Lauryn Hill.
President and CEO, Welz Kauffman, had previously announced it would be his 20th and final season with the legendary festival.
The 2020 season also expected to include 35 artist debuts, including Wayne Marshall, Teddy Abrams and My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James, Ziggy Marley, Brian McKnight, Musiq Soulchild, Jesse & Joy, and Dispatch.
For more information and : www.ravinia.org.
