Glenview accountant accused of stealing over $100K from Ravinia Festival by writing fake checks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Glenview woman has been charged with stealing over $100,000 from the non-profit organization behind the Ravinia Festival.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the charges Wednesday, alleging that 39-year-old Michelle Bringham stole more than $110,000 from her employee while she worked for the Ravinia Festival Association.

Bringham was an accounting coordinator for the Highland Park nonprofit. She wrote checks to a fake vendor to steal the funds, Raoul said.

If convicted of three felony deception and forgery charges, Bringham could face up to 35 years in prison.

"It is unacceptable for an employee to abuse their position as a fiscal officer to forge checks and steal from a nonprofit organization," Raoul said. "I want to thank the FBI for its work investigating this case. My office is committed to collaborating with law enforcement partners to hold individuals who commit theft and forgery accountable."