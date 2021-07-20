localish

Sutton Stracke escapes the 'Real Housewives' drama at her store, Sutton.

By Karl Schmid
Sutton Stracke's Sutton in West Hollywood has something for everyone

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- When she's not involved in "Coat Gate" or drama over leather pants with fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke can be found curating some of her favorite things for sale in her West Hollywood concept boutique Sutton.

"For me, it's my favorite things that I love and designers that I meet that I know that I think are really special that I want to bring in travel stuff that I've found that I bring back," the Real Housewife told us.

Indeed, everything that you see in store is for sale at Sutton.

"You can pick up anything that you want to in the store. That's not nailed down," said Stracke.

For the past decade, Sutton has been seated front row at the top Parisian and Italian runways, developing ongoing relationships with elite fashion houses and emerging designers. Sutton can further propel their careers in the United States, providing them the opportunity for quality exposure and point of sale at Sutton.

"I think for us, it's more of a destination spot. We really want you to enjoy the space, there's art, there's things to look at silver pieces that can maybe remind you of home," Stracke added.

Visit Sutton in West Hollywood at 636 North Almont Drive.
Instagram @thesuttonconcept
https://thesuttonconcept.com/
