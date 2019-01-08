Plans for the Lincoln Yards soccer stadium on Chicago's North Side have been rejected by Alderman Brian Hopkins.In a statement Tuesday, the 2nd Ward alderman said he has requested that the site of the proposed stadium be repurposed as open and recreational park space.Hopkins said he has told developer Sterling Bay that he does not support a proposed entertainment district that would have comprised of multiple venues with seating capacities of 3,000-6,000 and be co-owned by LiveNation."The Entertainment District will be eliminated from a revised plan, and replaced by restaurants, theaters, and smaller venues that will be scattered throughout the site. LiveNation will have no ownership interest in any of these venues," Hopkins said.Hopkins said revised plans will go into newly revised Master Site Plan that will be submitted to the community to review.