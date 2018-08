Chicago townhouse reportedly once owned by Vince Vaughn listed for $1.5M

EMBED >More News Videos See inside Bill and Giuliana Rancic's Gold Coast mansion that was just listed for $6.8 million. Photo credits: VHT Studios

EMBED >More News Videos Former Chicago Bear Julius Peppers has sold the Highland Park mansion he bought from former Bull B.J. Armstrong eight years ago. (Courtesy: VHT Studios)

EMBED >More News Videos Chicago's historic "Wrigley Mansion" has been sold to a private trust for $4.65 million. (Courtesy: Parkvue Realty)

A three-story townhouse in River North that was reportedly once owned by actor Vince Vaughn was listed for $1.5 million Tuesday.The 4,000-square-foot home on West Superior Street boasts three bedrooms, five bathrooms and an attached three-car garage at the City Club, according to the real estate listing The home is ideal for entertaining with a custom theater on the lower level while the top floor of the home offers a wet bar, powder room and private terrace. An open floor plan on the first level connects the chef's kitchen, living and dining areas. The second level boasts three bedrooms, including an oversized master suite and a laundry room.Vaughn, a Chicago area native who grew up in the northern suburbs, owned the home from 2005 to 20015, according to the Chicago Tribune