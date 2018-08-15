Chicago townhouse reportedly once owned by Vince Vaughn listed for $1.5M

CHICAGO (WLS) --A three-story townhouse in River North that was reportedly once owned by actor Vince Vaughn was listed for $1.5 million Tuesday.
The 4,000-square-foot home on West Superior Street boasts three bedrooms, five bathrooms and an attached three-car garage at the City Club, according to the real estate listing.
RELATED VIDEO: Giuliana, Bill Rancic list Gold Coast mansion for $6.8
The home is ideal for entertaining with a custom theater on the lower level while the top floor of the home offers a wet bar, powder room and private terrace. An open floor plan on the first level connects the chef's kitchen, living and dining areas. The second level boasts three bedrooms, including an oversized master suite and a laundry room.
RELATED VIDEO: Former Bear Julius Peppers sells Highland Park mansion
Vaughn, a Chicago area native who grew up in the northern suburbs, owned the home from 2005 to 20015, according to the Chicago Tribune.
RELATED VIDEO: 'Wrigley Mansion' sells for $4.65M