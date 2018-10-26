REAL ESTATE

City of Chicago selling 4,000 vacant lots for $1 each

EMBED </>More Videos

The city of Chicago is making 4,000 vacant lots available for the selling price of $1.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The city of Chicago is making 4,000 vacant lots available for the selling price of $1.

The city currently owns them at various locations on the South, Southwest and West sides.

The lots are available through the eighth round of Chicago's Large Lots program, which Mayor Rahm Emanuel created in 2015. Since its launch, nearly 2,000 lots have been sold through the program.

The mayor's office said most of the lots purchased so far have been used to create new social spaces and to grow flowers and vegetables.

For more information, visit www.largelots.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestaterahm emanuelChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Check out today's cheapest rentals in Chicago
Old Town School of Folk Music puts building up for sale
What does $1,000 rent you in Chicago, today?
What's the cheapest rental available in Evanston, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Suspect detained in Fla. in connection with possible explosive devices
Bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc has long record, including bomb threat
PIPE BOMB SCARE: Who are the targets?
23 alleged gang members indicted in racketeering investigation
'Megyn Kelly Today' morning show canceled
Suburban restaurant owner killed in Chicago remembered as 'fun, energetic'
Mega Millions lucky break! Man's fall leads to hospital lottery pool win
Woman kills suspected kidnapper during police chase
Show More
2 Yosemite visitors dead after fall from Taft Point
Maine will help pay off your student loans if you move there
Powerball lottery jackpot at $750M for drawing Saturday
McRib returns to McDonald's for 2018; McRib locator will help you find one
More News