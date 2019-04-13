Huge home for sale in Crosby has a lazy river

CROSBY, TX -- Forget going to the water park, this house for sale in Crosby has its own.
Featuring a 2,462 sq ft entertainment wing and a huge pool enveloped by a lazy river, waterfall grotto, slide, and stocked pond, this home is built for fun.
Warning! Family and friends will want to visit.
That's okay.
The home has eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and six half baths.
Worried that mosquitos will prevent you from fully enjoying the backyard?
Don't fret. It has a bug mist system built in.
The house is located at 7720 Krenek Rd. in Crosby, Texas and is listed at $2.5 million.
Just think of all the money you will save with staycations.
