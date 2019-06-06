Real Estate

Former site of McDonald's headquarters in Oak Brook sold to billionaire John Paul DeJoria

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- There's a new owner for the former McDonald's global headquarters campus in Oak Brook.

Billionaire John Paul DeJoria, co-founder of Paul Mitchell hair products, has purchased the 80-acre site. Neither McDonalds nor DeJoria are disclosing how much the sale price was.

"This Campus comes with a rich history and significance to the community, and there's such beauty throughout the entire site. I am honored to continue that legacy, and we look forward to welcoming the next generation of special guests and corporations to the property. There's most certainly going to be a bright future ahead," said DeJoria.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have found a trusted buyer in John Paul. We are confident he and his team will represent the vibrancy of Oak Brook as they bring a forward-thinking vision to the future of the McDonald's campus, and we look forward to a long-lasting partnership with their team," said Oak Brook Village President Gopal Lalmalani.

It's not clear what DeJoria plans to do with the property.

Last year, McDonald's moved to a new headquarters in Chicago's West Loop.
