Chicago-based company recalls 2K lbs of ground beef that may contain plastic

Federal officials have issued a consumer alert about a ground beef recall from Chicago-based Amity Packing Company.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said the company is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of raw ground beef because it may have plastic in it.

The raw ground beef in question was packaged on Jan. 6. The packages contain lot code "0060," case code "11402" and a use/freeze by date of "01/31/2020" on the product label, the USDA said.

The items were shipped to stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

For more information about the recall and whether you may be affected, visit the USDA's website by clicking here.
