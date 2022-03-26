recall

Nationwide recall of Milk of Magnesia due to possible bacterial contamination: FDA

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Milk of Magnesia recalled due to possible contamination: FDA

The FDA is warning consumers that three lots of milk of magnesia are being recalled due to possible bacterial contamination.

The popular over-the-counter product for heartburn and constipation could cause intestinal distress instead if it's from the contaminated lots.

Individuals with a compromised immune system have a higher probability of developing a widespread, potentially life-threatening infection when ingesting or otherwise orally exposed to products contaminated by micro-organisms, the FDA says.

Plastikon Healthcare, which makes milk of magnesia, says some lots of its oral suspension product, as well as acetaminophen and magnesium, may be affected.

So far there have been no known reports of illness due to the contamination.

The product is packaged for institutional use and is sold to clinics and hospitals nationwide in single-use cups with a foil lid. The affected lots were distributed to Major Pharmaceuticals Distribution Center (wholesaler) between 5/1/2020 and 6/28/2021, who shipped to hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics nationwide. The products are private labeled for Major Pharmaceuticals.

The Food and Drug Administration has put the recalled labels on its website FDA.gov.

Consumers may contact Plastikon by phone at 785-330-7109 for refunds or additional information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessproduct recallsfdarecallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Mushrooms recalled for potential Listeria: FDA
Pfizer recalls some blood pressure pills due to potential carcinogen
Great Value pancake mix recalled due to cable fragments, FDA says
Jergens Ultra Healing lotion recalled for bacteria
TOP STORIES
Police locate person of interest in fatal Rosemont mall shooting
Thief caught stealing gas from 10 cars at Hazel Crest dealership
Taylor Hawkins death: Details emerge about emergency response to hotel
CTA employee involved in Red Line station fight-turned-shooting
Bodies of Marines killed in Norway during NATO exercise return to US
Biden delivers message to Ukraine amid war with Russia
1 dead, 1 injured in bus crash on I-90, ISP says
Show More
Cancel subscription: How to avoid falling victim to surprise charges
Chance The Rapper, African artist collaborate on new exhibit at MCA
IL Supreme Court rules officials can use campaign funds for lawyers
2 found dead inside South Side home, Chicago police say
Chicago Weather: Blustery, cold Saturday
More TOP STORIES News