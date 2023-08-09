The Red Bull Showrun is coming to Chicago next month, featuring a winning Formula One race car.

Red Bull bringing Formula One race car to Chicago for free showrun

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Red Bull Showrun is coming to Chicago next month.

The Formula One grand-prix winning race car RB7 to show its speed and agility on a 2,000-foot temporary "pop-up" circuit down Madison Street and in the parking lots surrounding the United Center.

The RB7 car was used by Red Bull for the 2011 Formula One season,

The event is scheduled to take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on September 29

The showruns will also be accompanied by performances form street freestyle motorcyclist Aaron Colton. Fans can also test their at the Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge and racing simulators.

Admission to the exhibition is free, but you have to register to attend. For more information and to register, visit http://www.redbull.com/showrunchicago.