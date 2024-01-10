Teen boy, 2 adults charged after 4 found dead in Reedley, California neighborhood: police

3 found dead Saturday, another found during search of home next-door

REEDLEY, Calif. -- A teenager and two adults have been arrested after four people were found dead in a California neighborhood this week.

The Reedley, California Police Department said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on four counts of homicide.

Officials say the teen's mother, 34-year-old Brynn Curtis, and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Rafael Gonzalez, have also been arrested on charges of accessory after the fact.

The arrests come after investigators say 81-year-old Billy Bonds, 44-year-old Guadalupe Bonds, and a third person were found dead at a home on Saturday morning.

On Tuesday, police found a fourth body during a search of the home next-door to where the three victims were found.

Officers also served search warrants at a Parlier, California home and another house in Selma, California, where they impounded two vehicles.

Police have been searching for Matthew Bonds, who is Guadalupe Bonds' husband.

They have not yet confirmed if the body found Tuesday morning could be his.