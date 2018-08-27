RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Cardinal Cupich one-on-one with ABC7 I-Team as church faces new clergy abuse crisis

Cardinal Blase Cupich spoke Monday to Eyewitness News investigative reporter Chuck Goudie.

In a wide ranging interview on Monday afternoon, Cardinal Blase Cupich repeatedly said he hopes authorities focus on the victims of all abuse -- not just one sector -- and not just priests.

Cardinal Cupich, the Archbishop of Chicago, discussed a new church crisis with Eyewitness News investigative reporter Chuck Goudie.

The I-Team last week broke the news that Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan was convening a new investigation of how the Chicago Roman Catholic Archdiocese has handled priest sex investigations. This comes in the wake of a Pennsylvania grand jury report that revealed at least seven accused predator-priests with links to Illinois were among 300 clergymen called out by authorities.

