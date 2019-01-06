Catholic Church kicks off National Migration Week with special Mass in Chicago

A special Mass was held Sunday night at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago to mark the beginning of National Migration Week in the Catholic Church.The theme of this year's National Migration Week is "Building communities of welcome.""We have done this as a Catholic Church for almost 50 years. It's just a way of celebration that we are a nation of immigrants," said Ryan Lents, of the Archdiocese of Chicago.The event drew people from several different countries."In Uganda, it's against the constitution to help or participate in any LGBTQ activities so I was supposed to be in prison for life. So i fled to Kenya," said Bruce Bwambale who attended the Mass.There are more events planned for National Migration Week at parishes throughout the Archdiocese.As the week kicks off, the government remains partially shut due over a dispute over funding for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.