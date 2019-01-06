RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Catholic Church kicks off National Migration Week with special Mass in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

A special Mass was held Sunday night at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago to mark the beginning of National Migration Week.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A special Mass was held Sunday night at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago to mark the beginning of National Migration Week in the Catholic Church.

The theme of this year's National Migration Week is "Building communities of welcome."

"We have done this as a Catholic Church for almost 50 years. It's just a way of celebration that we are a nation of immigrants," said Ryan Lents, of the Archdiocese of Chicago.

The event drew people from several different countries.

"In Uganda, it's against the constitution to help or participate in any LGBTQ activities so I was supposed to be in prison for life. So i fled to Kenya," said Bruce Bwambale who attended the Mass.

There are more events planned for National Migration Week at parishes throughout the Archdiocese.

As the week kicks off, the government remains partially shut due over a dispute over funding for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religioncatholic churchimmigrationChicagoRiver North
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Pope Francis: Catholic Church sex abuse scandal is 'crisis of credibility'
Pope Francis: Sex scandals have 'gravely affected' Catholic Church's credibility
US bishops gather in Mundelein as clergy sex abuse outrage grows
Cardinal Cupich visits Cook County Jail on Christmas Day
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Bears fall to Eagles, 16-15, after kicker Cody Parkey misses field goal, ending Bears' season
Waddle's World: Bears lose to Eagles, 16-15, ending season
Preckwinkle calls for Ald. Ed Burke to resign after extortion allegations
Firefighters battle boat fire at River City marina
'FIJI water girl' steals the show on Golden Globes red carpet
Quick Tip: Digital estate planning
Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer temps on Monday
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' case fired at wrong vehicle
Show More
3 taxi drivers robbed at gunpoint on NW Side, police say
Back to school? 32-year-old enrolls in high school as teen
Here are your Golden Globe Awards winners
Quick Tip: Returning gifts
More News