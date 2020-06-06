coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: Houses of worship cleared to open doors to 50 people or less, under city's Phase 3 reopening plan

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Chicago's "Be Safe. Places of Worship" guidelines allow a maximum of 50 people per room or 25% of the room capacity, as long as required social distancing can be maintained.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago cleared houses of worship to open their doors to more people for in-person services on Saturday.

The new "Be Safe. Places of Worship" guidelines allow a maximum of 50 people per room or 25% of the room capacity, whichever is fewer, as long as required social distancing can be maintained, according to a release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office. The guidance comes days after Chicago formally transitioned to Phase 3 of its reopening plan.

The city has been working with various faith leaders to draft the guidelines, according to officials.

Houses of worship will also be required to provide sanitation stations, frequently disinfect facilities and ensure people wear facial coverings, according to the release.

However, the Chicago Department of Public Health recommends that the elderly or those with underlying health conditions continue to practice their faith from home.
