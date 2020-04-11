coronavirus chicago

Chicago officials plead with city's worshippers to celebrate Easter, Passover from home

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Worshippers from various religions gathered online Friday, together but physically apart.

Many Christians tuned into a number of streaming services for Good Friday. The Jewish religion is marking Passover, bringing services online or on Facebook as well.

It's all an effort to keep everyone at home, despite this typically being a time of gathering together.

In Northbrook, Congregation Beth Shalom became part of a new reality across the Chicago area this weekend.

In Elmhurst, a virtual Good Friday service was held at Epiphany Lutheran Church Friday.

And in Pilsen, fewer than 10 people gathered for Via Crucis. The streets sat empty for a procession that normally draws thousands.

"We are six feet away, but the warmth is there," said Nellie Quintana, who attended the ceremony in the Southwest Side neighborhood. "Jesus is with us. The warmth is there."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot made a plea to the faithful Friday.

"I implore all Chicagoans and faith leaders to celebrate in any way you can, as long as it's done separately," Lightfoot said.

Chicago Ald. Howard Brookins also urged people to be safe and stay home.

"If we do this now, we can celebrate many birthdays and Easters and Christmases to come," Ald. Brookins said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagonorthbrookpilsenelmhurstlori lightfootpassovercatholic churchcoronavirus chicagocoronaviruschurchcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicjewishu.s. & worldeaster
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Illinois' COVID-19 death toll nears 600
Chicago police sergeant dies of COVID-19, CPD says
Helmets could prove lifesaving for COVID-19 patients, doctors say
Rogers Park senior struggles to get groceries amid COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police sergeant dies of COVID-19, CPD says
Helmets could prove lifesaving for COVID-19 patients, doctors say
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Illinois' COVID-19 death toll nears 600
Forest Park Walmart worker dies from COVID-19
Harvey nurses protest over lack of protective equipment
Coronavirus danger escalating behind bars at some Illinois prisons, jails
Show More
Rogers Park senior struggles to get groceries amid COVID-19 crisis
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny day, rainy night Saturday
What to know about Illinois' 17,887 COVID-19 cases
Chicago family mourns loss of 911 operator to COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
More TOP STORIES News