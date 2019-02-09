RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Cubs execs meet with leaders of Muslim community after leaked Joe Ricketts emails

EMBED </>More Videos

Members of the Muslim community met with Tom Ricketts, chairman of the Chicago Cubs, after Islamophobic comments in emails by Joe Ricketts were leaked.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Cubs executives met Friday with representatives of the local Muslim community, apologizing for Islamophobic comments Joe Ricketts made in leaked emails.

Ricketts is the patriarch of the family that owns the Chicago Cubs and the father of Tom Ricketts, who is the chairman of the Cubs. Tom Ricketts was part of the discussion at the offices of CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
RELATED: Joe Ricketts under fire for controversial emails

The group talked about the impact of the comments and ways to move forward.

Members of the Council of Islamic Organization of Greater Chicago and the Illinois Muslim Civic Coalition, along with the president of a mosque near Wrigley Field, attended the meeting.
The group said they plan to announce joint plans in the coming days.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionislamChicago CubsChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Archdiocese merges two Little Italy parishes
Chicago priest acquitted in bench trial of allegation regarding a minor
Crown Point woman to join Pope Francis at World Youth Day in Panama
Supporters of priest accused of sex abuse speak out
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
3 charged in murder of Naperville man who went missing a year ago
Gary middle school issues warning about popular online game
Angry woman wanting beef patties smashes restaurant windows
Several storefronts damaged in South Side fire
IRS: Average tax refund down 8.4 percent so far in 2019
'Captain Marvel' gets throwback website poking fun at '90s
Tiger kills potential mate on first date
Get a sneak peek at the Chicago Auto Show
Show More
Illinois lawmakers hope to strike deal to avoid another government shutdown
1 injured, 6 displaced in Auburn Gresham house fire
2 shot in Ingleside home after attempted armed robbery
Boy's chemo medication stolen from front porch
More News