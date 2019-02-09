Cubs execs meet with leaders of Muslim community after leaked Joe Ricketts emails

Chicago Cubs executives met Friday with representatives of the local Muslim community, apologizing for Islamophobic comments Joe Ricketts made in leaked emails.Ricketts is the patriarch of the family that owns the Chicago Cubs and the father of Tom Ricketts, who is the chairman of the Cubs. Tom Ricketts was part of the discussion at the offices of CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations.The group talked about the impact of the comments and ways to move forward.Members of the Council of Islamic Organization of Greater Chicago and the Illinois Muslim Civic Coalition, along with the president of a mosque near Wrigley Field, attended the meeting.The group said they plan to announce joint plans in the coming days.