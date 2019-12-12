Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe draws thousands to Des Plaines shrine

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of thousands of Catholics are expected to make the pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines beginning Wednesday.Starting at 6 p.m. and continuing for 24 hours, there will be several Masses for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.All Masses with the exception of the one at midnight will be celebrated in the new St. Joseph Chapel, with the midnight Mass taking place at the outdoor plaza.Maria and Gabriel Hernandez were both at the shrine in November while she was having contractions before giving birth to her first child."I told the Virgin Mary, 'Please let me give birth,'" Maria said. "That's what she did.With them Wednesday was two-week-old Jacob, happy and healthy. His parents are grateful."We obviously have a little blessing, but we want more, that's what we came. We're thankful," Maria said.Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims make the journey to the shrine every year on December 11 and 12 to celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe. The celebration draws more than 1 million people every year, but as many as 300,000 will make the pilgrimage on this day, remembering the night they believe she appeared to a young boy in Mexico in 1531. Worshippers bring flowers and light candles in prayer to thank her.The priest at the shrine believes the Virgin saved him and 100 others when their plane crashed after takeoff in Durango, Mexico, last August."I always tell people God said to bring him up and the Blessed Mother said 'Wait, he works for me,'" Father Esequiel Sanchez said.The Shrine at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines is the largest outside of the church and basilica in Mexico City where Catholics believe the Virgin Mary appeared in 1531.