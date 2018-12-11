Annual Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe gets under way

The centuries-long Catholic feast day that celebrates the Virgin Mary has begun in north suburban Des Plaines.The feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which got under way Tuesday, is a celebration of the patron saint of Mexico."I think it's an experience of faith, love, and hope," said pilgrim Martin Atilano.The feast draws between 200,000 and 300,000 Catholic pilgrims from around the world."It's our faith. It's the mother of God. She is a way for us to get to Jesus," said pilgrim Jose Reyes.The shrine at Our Lady of Guadalupe is the largest outside of the church and basilica in Mexico City where Catholics believe she appeared in 1531.Pilgrims travel once a year the northern suburbs to pay their respects. A group will then walk 14 miles back to their church in Chicago."I feel like she is protecting us, guiding us through our journey," Reyes said.This year, Father Esequiel Sanchez of Our Lady of Guadalupe accompanied Catholic Extension, a national fundraising group, to the southern border during the immigration crisis. As a result of that mission work, Father Sanchez asked that group to join the feast day.For the first time, visitors will be able to participate in hourly masses inside the Chapel of St. Joseph. Masses will continue through Wednesday afternoon.Recent attacks on religious centers nationwide have resulted an increased security presence for the feast. Earlier this week, Des Plaines Police Chief William Kushner said there was no credible information of any threats to the shrine and that steps have been taken to ensure safety.