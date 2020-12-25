church

In Christmas Mass homily, Cardinal Blase Cupich addresses toll of COVID-19 pandemic

St. Matthias parishioners celebrate last holiday Mass ahead of church's scheduled closure
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cardinal Blaise Cupich celebrated Christmas Mass at Holy Name Cathedral.

In his Christmas homily, Cardinal Cupich addressed the pandemic to a small group of socially-distant parishioners.

"It really reminds us all that we're a church but we come together and whatever difficult moment that we face, that there are bonds that link us one to another that no difficulty, heartache, disappointment or tragedy can separate us and that is really the great message of Christmas," Cardinal Cupich said.

Cupich also addressed the toll the pandemic is taking on healthcare workers, teachers and others.

Churches reduce holiday services, host Christmas Mass online amid pandemic

"Many of whom disproportionately now have contracted coronavirus because they are in the midst of those who are living on the edge," he said.

This was the cardinal's seventh Midnight Mass celebration as archbishop of Chicago.

The Chicago Archdiocese streamed a pre-recorded Midnight Mass from Holy Name Cathedral Thursday night.

Before the service, there was also a pre-recorded Christmas concert.

You can see it all on the Archdiocese's website.
