Religion & Spirituality

Muslim families find a way to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in midst of coronavirus pandemic

By Jesse Kirsch
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- As Muslims mark the end of Ramadan this weekend, religious leaders have had to get creative in order to celebrate.

Outside the Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview, hundreds of Muslim families found a way to still worship in the midst of a pandemic by blasting their car horns.

Families stayed in their cars and formed a parade to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

"Maybe the doors of the mosque are closed, but spirit of the mosque, spirit of the holiday is open," said Oussma Jammal, president of the Mosque Foundation.

Jammal and his team waved through car windows and handed over gifts to keep with the spirit of Eid al-Fitr, which comes at the conculsion of Ramadan's month-long fast.

Normally, the holiday is celebrated with feasts and large gatherings.

For 10-year-old Lamis Shuaibi, the modified celebration brought more joy.

"It's funner and we can see everybody honking and having fun," she said.

Energy spilled out of the mosque's parking lot as cars iced along several village streets. Police directed traffic.

Some residents were frustrated by the back up, but the mosque president said he did not expect crowds as big as they were Sunday.

He said the enthusiasm is clear.

"This is a connection to God. This is the worship," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitybridgeviewparadeeidmuslims
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases business reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
White House bans travel to US from Brazil
Chicago churches fined last week hold services again
Illinois House passes $40B budget relying on federal funding
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
What to know about Illinois' 110K COVID-19 cases
Woman mauled to death by French bulldog mix remembered as 'amazing soul'
Get sushi box sets and sake-to-go kits delivered
Severe storms leave damage, power outages across Illinois
Can hand sanitizer explode in a hot car? Expert weighs in
More TOP STORIES News