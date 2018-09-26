RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Avondale pastor Paul Kalchik, who burned LGBTQ banner, speaks out

EMBED </>More Videos

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago priest who was removed from his church after burning a rainbow flag meant to support LGBT parishioners spoke Wednesday about his actions.

Father Paul Kalchik, the pastor of Resurrection Catholic Church in the city's Avondale neighborhood, burned the flag earlier this month, despite being told not to.

"Why should an archbishop tell a faithful group of holy people not to destroy a piece of sacrilegious art?" he said in an interview with the website Church Militant.

RELATED: Pastor at Avondale church burns LGBTQ banner

EMBED More News Videos

Paul Kalchik burned anLGBTQ flag along with a small group of Resurrection Catholic Church parishioners.



The flag Kalchik burned once hung inside the sanctuary of the church. Kalchik called its burning an "exorcism."

Protestors called for Kalchik's removal after he burned the flag.

"To think that this hatred is being spread in our neighborhood is not acceptable, said 33rd Ward Ald. Deb Mell. "It is not ok to demonize a whole community and put out hatred rhetoric to make himself feel better."

"This is wrong, absolutely wrong," said Ebenezer Lutheran Church Rev. Emily Heitzman. "It's got to stop and it's hateful."

Rick Garcia, an LGBT activist and devout Catholic, praised Cardinal Blase Cupich's decision to remove Kalchik from the church.

"Our cardinal did two things. He stood with gay and lesbian people and he made sure that one of his priests gets the necessary help that he needs. My heart overflows for that."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religioncatholic churchflagspriestchicago archdioceselgbtqChicagoAvondale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Pastor at Avondale church burns LGBTQ banner
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Former Chicago priest accused of sexual abuse became school counselor
Avondale pastor who burned LGBTQ banner ousted
Pastor at Avondale church burns LGBTQ banner
3 new bishops ordained in Chicago
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Police: 2 teens fatally shot near 35th Street Red Line station
Former Chicago priest accused of sexual abuse became school counselor
Woman pleads guilty to letting boyfriend molest, impregnate daughter
Chicago AccuWeather: Pleasant with a high of 70
Chicago Cubs clinch 4th straight postseason berth
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense's 3rd day focuses on other officers, 911 call
Texas man accused of gluing daughter's mouth and eyes shut
Loyola student robbed 3 blocks from campus
Show More
5-month-old drowns in bathtub while dad plays video games: Police
Former Schaumburg HS teacher charged with sexually assaulting student in 2001
Andrea Thome believes carcinogenic emissions in Willowbrook sickened family
Griffith residents vote to leave Calumet Township
More News