Retired Chicago priest, Civil Rights activist Father George Clements dies

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1950397" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Clements was also one of the first to welcome former President Barack Obama to Chicago, but he never imagined Obama would one day be the President of the United States.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Retired Catholic priest Father George Clements died Monday.St. Sabina Pastor Michael Pfleger confirmed Clements died at a hospital in Hammond, Ind.Clements served as pastor of Holy Angels Parish for many years and was an activist involved in the Civil Rights movements.Clements marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in Chicago, Alabama and Mississippi, and was arrested. Clements was also the first Catholic priest to become more than a spiritual father, but also a legal father by adopting children.Clements was also one of the first to welcome former President Barack Obama to Chicago, but he never imagined Obama would one day be the President of the United States."I thought how can somebody with a crazy name like that ever become popular!" he told ABC7 in 2017. "And I just think you know Barack Obama wow! He defied all the odds he didn't let that stop him."