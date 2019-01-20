RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Supporters of Catholic priest John P. Smyth accused of sex abuse speak out

EMBED </>More Videos

Prominent Catholic priest John P. Smyth, the former head of Maryville Academy in Des Plaines, was removed amid allegations of sexual abuse.

By
Two days after prominent Catholic priest John P. Smyth was removed amid allegations of sexual abuse, many of his parishioners and former students expressed support for the retired priest.

Smyth has not commented on the allegations, but he is no longer living at the rectory of Our Lady of Guadalupe, where he was prior to his removal.

Cardinal Blase Cupich disclosed the news about Smyth, who is accused of sexually abusing a minor sometime between 2002 and 2003, when the now 84-year-old was at the head of Maryville Academy in Des Plaines. The allegations are still under investigation.

RELATED: Former head of Maryville Academy investigated for sexual abuse allegations

"He dedicated his life to take care of kids that were neglected and abused. Fifty years. He's had thousands, not hundreds, but thousands of kids that he has taken care of," said Art Contreras, a Maryville Academy alumnus.

On Sunday, the group of supporters delivered a letter to the church. They say they are upset with the handling of the case because it should have remained a private affair.

"It's so hurtful and how the Archdiocese is handling this. Whatever happened to you're innocent until proven guilty? They're doing the opposite and that's why we totally disagree with what's going on," said John Maher, Maryville Academy alumnus.

However, others disagree.

Larry Antonsen, a member of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), said he believes it's not enough to just release the names of the accused. He said the American Catholic Church continues to violate the policies they put in place in 2002, the same year Father Smyth is alleged to have committed his crimes.

"If they had followed through in 2002 with the zero tolerance, this wouldn't be blowing up like this right now. They still hide people. They still move people around. That's why when they release names and pictures, they need to release work histories," Antonsen said.

The archdiocese has not said how many children were involved in the abuse allegations or whether they had been living at Maryville Academy at the time. Officials said that they've been referred to the Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS) and the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religioncatholic churchsex abusesex abuse against childrenpriest sex abusecatholic schoolDes Plaines
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Former head of Maryville Academy investigated for sexual abuse allegations
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Former head of Maryville Academy investigated for sexual abuse allegations
Catholic Church kicks off National Migration Week with special Mass in Chicago
Pope Francis: Catholic Church sex abuse scandal is 'crisis of credibility'
Pope Francis: Sex scandals have 'gravely affected' Catholic Church's credibility
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Girl, 12, dies after snow fort collapses on her in Arlington Heights
Former Northwestern student wrongly accused of stealing a car settles with Evanston police
Taunted Native American elder, teen at center of crowd speak out
Super blood wolf moon: What to know about Sunday's eclipse
Patriots make 3rd straight Super Bowl, beat Chiefs 37-31 OT
United passengers stuck on plane for more than 14 hours in Canada
Quick Tip: Do you have enough money to cover a $1,000 emergency?
Deadline for CPS high school applications extended after data entry error
Show More
Chicago Weather: Frigid temperatures follow weekend snowstorm
Man finds hidden cameras in Florida Airbnb
Pancake Ice formations along Lake Michigan
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning flurries on Monday
More News