Renewed plea in case of missing Gary woman and nephew, nearly 6 years later

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Another desperate plea for help as La Shann Walker vows to never stop searching for her missing daughter and grandson.Diamond Bynum and her nephew King Walker went missing nearly six years ago."We're still looking and searching, I'm not giving up," said Walker.Saturday afternoon outside the Gary Police Department, Walker holds on to the belief that the pair are still alive somewhere."This is hardest thing not knowing where your child is, where your grandchild is whether they are alive or not," said Walker.Community leaders said the case has gone cold because detectives no longer return Walker's calls."The urgency has gone beyond the recognition of what needs to be done.," said community activist Rabbi Michael Ben-Yosef.Bynum and Walker disappeared in 2015 while visiting a relative's home in Gary.Bynum, who is developmentally disabled, was 21 at the time. Her nephew was just two.Bynum's 27th birthday was Thursday."Somebody out there knows something, why they have not come forward is beyond me," said family friend Kathy Clement.The family had celebrated after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shared an age progression image of how King may look like now. So far, that's generated few leads.The family said they have asked for Gary's mayor to get involved and help move the case along.They said if that doesn't work, they will turn to state and federal officials.The Gary Police Department did not return calls or emails from ABC 7 for comment.