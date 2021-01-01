Kane County restaurant open for indoor dining without any citation for 10 weeks, owner says

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Indoor dining and bar service is still banned in Kane County according to state COVID-19 mitigation rules, but there were diners eating inside at Stanley's Restaurant and Ale House Thursday night.The owners said they have been open for business inside without any citation from the county or the state for the last ten weeks.And on Thursday night, like every New Year's Eve, they planned a trivia contest and karaoke."We still following the masks, social distancing so you know we're not trying to make a statement, we're just trying to make a living," said owner Scott Stanley. "We have 8,000 square feet here so even a lot of people still spread thin."Stanley said that based off the night before Thanksgiving, he did not expect a large crowd for New Year's Eve."December has already been the deadliest month on record. We all need to work together to prevent overwhelming our hospital systems and contributing to even more deaths across our state," Governor JB Pritzker's press secretary said in a statement Thursday.Kane County Health Department officials did not respond to request for comment as of late Thursday afternoon.In Chicago, officials stressed that bars and restaurants will be closely watched to ensure they are not violating mitigation rules, which could result in a $10,000 fine.