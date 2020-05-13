coronavirus illinois

Downstate Madison County working on plan to reopen businesses, defying Gov. Pritzker's stay-at-home order: report

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker gives COVID-19 update on May 8, 2020.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Officials in an Illinois county that borders St. Louis are working on a plan to reopen local businesses, defying the governor's stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 crisis, according to a report.

As of Monday, Madison County officials were working on a plan to allow businesses to reopen, according to The Alton Telegraph.

"By opening early, they're putting people at risk," Gov. JB Pritzker said that same day. "The potential here is that we'll have an upsurge."

A bar in downstate Quincy also reopened Monday with shoulder-to-shoulder crowds, according to WGEM-TV.

The reopening push comes as the governor's order faces another legal challenge.

Governor JB Pritzker's stay-at-home order faces a new legal challenge as the state sees a record number of COVID-19 cases



State Rep. John Cabello, R-Machesney Park, made another move to try to get the state's stay-at-home order overturned, and the Illinois attorney general responded immediately. Cabello filed a restraining order Tuesday night, asking a Winnebago County judge to rule the governor's stay-at home-order invalid for the entire state. This is different than the lawsuit Cabello filed last month testing the constitutionality of Pritzker's stay-at-home order.

Court records show that Attorney General Kwame Raoul quickly filed a motion asking that this restraining order request be moved to federal court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
