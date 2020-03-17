coronavirus chicago

COVID-19: North Side bars and restaurants with delivery, carry-out options during pandemic

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 250,000 restaurants and bars across the state of Illinois are under a governor-mandated closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses will no longer be able to service dine-in patrons, instead, they'll have to rely on customers to call in for delivery or takeout orders.

Here's a list of North Side restaurants and bars that have plans to remain open with delivery and takeout options, until the mandate is lifted.

EDGEWATER:

- Pizzeria Aroma
- Pearl's Southern comfort
- Burke's Public House - Takeout Only
- Edgewater Tacos - Takeout only
- Ethiopian Diamond
- Patio Beef - Takeout only
- Mas Alla del Sol
- The Olympic Tavern - Takeout only
- Uncommon Ground

ANDERSONVILLE:
- Calo Ristorante
- Kanela Breakfast Club
- Hamburger Marys
- Bettie Lou's
- First Slice Pie Cafe - Takeout only

- Fat Chris's Pizza and Such
- Lady Gregory's
- It's Greek 2 U

UPTOWN:
- Lucy's
- 3 Square's Diner
- Kal'ish
- Sun-Wah BBQ - Takeout only
- Tank Noodle
- Papa Ray's Pizza
- Demera Ethiopian Restaurant
- Fat Cat
- Tiztal Cafe

RAVENSWOOD/LINCOLN SQUARE:
- Fireside Chicago
- Over Easy - Takeout only
- Cookie Spin

- Monti's
- Budlong Hot Chicken
- Roots Pizza
- Bistro Campagne - Takeout only
- Lutz Cafe and Bakery
- Marmalade - Delivery only

ROGERS PARK:
Honey Bear
Taste of Peru
China Spring
JB Albertos
Main Pizza Chalavi
Urban Tables
Susupuato
Candlelite Chicago
R Public House - Takeout only
Smack Dab

