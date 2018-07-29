Retired CFD Ambulance Commander Richard Biehl pic.twitter.com/5R2Ia96YOe — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 29, 2018

A retired Chicago Fire Department ambulance commander and his wife were killed in a four-vehicle crash in the South Deering neighborhood Sunday morning, authorities said.A Chevy sedan was traveling eastbound in the 2100-block of East 103rd Street at a high rate of speed when it struck a Cadillac traveling westbound at about 1:18 a.m., Chicago police said. The Cadillac then struck a Buick and the Chevy struck a Jeep, causing the Jeep to flip on its roof, police said.The Chicago Fire Department said the retired commander, Richard Biehl, and his wife, Susan, were killed in the crash.Police said a 30-year-old man who caused the crash was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The crash is under investigation by the Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit and police said alcohol likely played a role in the crash.