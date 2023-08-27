Orland Park, IL Rev. Stephen Lee was back at Living Word Lutheran Church Sunday after surrendering in the Georgia indictment involving Donald Trump.

Rev. Stephen Lee preaches at Orland Park church after surrendering in Trump's election fraud case

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- An Orland Park pastor led Sunday service just days after surrendering in former President Donald Trump's election fraud case in Georgia.

Rev. Stephen Lee, who preaches at Living Word Lutheran Church, was the last of 19 defendants to turn himself in to Fulton County authorities on Friday.

SEE ALSO | Suburban minister indicted in Georgia alongside Donald Trump targeted by Christian protesters

On Sunday, he took to the podium, telling members of the congregation that he's "proud of them" for their support.

A media representative for Lee told ABC7 that he was "shocked" by the charges brought against him for allegedly trying to influence an election worker in 2020.

"Shocked and surprised, because there was nothing new and no indication and no communication. Reverend Lee is actually an American hero," the representative said.

READ MORE | Donald Trump posts mug shot after surrendering in Georgia election interference case