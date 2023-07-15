Rainbow PUSH names successor to Rev. Jesse Jackson at annual convention, formal introduction Sunday

Reverend Jesse Jackson will step down as president of Rainbow PUSH, the Chicago-based civil rights organization he founded in 1971.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Rainbow PUSH Coalition named the successor to organization president Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr. Saturday, announcing that Reverend Frederick Douglass Haynes will be formally introduced as the new president on Sunday, during the organization's annual convention.

The video above is from a previous report

Rev. Jackson, 81, officially announced Friday his plans to step down as the leader of the organization he founded in 1971.

Rainbow PUSH Coalition issued a statement Saturday:

"Reverend Jesse Jackson is officially pivoting from his role as president of Rainbow PUSH Coalition, and we are welcoming Rev. Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes, a long-time student of Rev. Jackson and supporter of the organization, as his successor. Rev. Jackson will be heavily involved in the transition while also continuing in his unwavering commitment to social justice, elevating his life's work through education within Rainbow PUSH and in training ministers to continue the movement. Rev. Jackson's global impact and civil rights career will be celebrated during the 57th annual Rainbow PUSH Coalition convention which kicks off today, and where Rev. Haynes will be formally introduced on Sunday, July 16."