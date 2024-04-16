Rainbow PUSH Pres. Rev. Dr. Frederick Haynes III resigns after less than 1 year with organization

New Rainbow PUSH President Rev. Dr. Frederick Haynes III, successor to Rev. Jesse Jackson, speaks with ABC7 in first TV interview.

New Rainbow PUSH President Rev. Dr. Frederick Haynes III, successor to Rev. Jesse Jackson, speaks with ABC7 in first TV interview.

New Rainbow PUSH President Rev. Dr. Frederick Haynes III, successor to Rev. Jesse Jackson, speaks with ABC7 in first TV interview.

New Rainbow PUSH President Rev. Dr. Frederick Haynes III, successor to Rev. Jesse Jackson, speaks with ABC7 in first TV interview.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rev. Dr. Frederick Haynes III has resigned as Rainbow PUSH Coalition president after less than one year with the organization, Rev. Jesse Jackson's chief of staff, John Mitchell, confirmed to ABC7 on Tuesday.

Jackson, who previously served as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, introduced Haynes as his successor in July 2023. Jackson then transitioned to emeritus status, an organization spokesperson said.

Haynes sat down with ABC7 for a one-on-one interview after his formal introduction in July, saying he would continue to live in Dallas and remain his church's senior pastor while serving as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

ABC7 has reached out to Rainbow PUSH for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.