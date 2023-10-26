Intruder arrested twice in 1 day at home of RFK Jr. in Los Angeles, LAPD says

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- After an intruder was arrested Wednesday at the home of Robert Kennedy Jr. in Brentwood, Los Angeles, the suspect was released from custody and later returned to the residence, where he again was arrested, authorities and Kennedy's presidential campaign said.

The initial incident was reported about 9:30 a.m. after the intruder climbed a fence and asked to see the candidate, according to the campaign. The man was detained by employees of Gavin de Becker and Associates, a private security company.

Los Angeles police officers responded to the residence and took the suspect into custody, the LAPD told ABC News, adding that he was then transported to the West L.A. station, cited and released.

"After being released from police custody, the man immediately returned to Kennedy's residence and was arrested again. The candidate was home at the time of both arrests," the Kennedy campaign said in a statement.

Kennedy's wife, the actress Cheryl Hines, was also home at the time of the incidents. The second intrusion occurred about 5:45 p.m. despite a restraining order against the suspect, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

The campaign said Gavin de Becker and Associates had notified the Secret Service "about this specific obsessed individual several times in recent months and shared alarming communications he has sent to the candidate."

The Kennedy campaign submitted formal requests for Secret Service protection, whose approval was "refused" by the Department of Homeland Security, according to the campaign.

Wednesday's incident follows a claim from Gavin de Becker and Associates, a top Kennedy political action committee donor, that a "a mentally ill intruder" with "a history of delusional ideation regarding the candidate" was arrested at Kennedy's home in July while he was out of town.

The security firm also alleged that the man had made a similar attempt a year ago, though it is unclear if Wednesday's suspect was also involved in those prior incidents.

Last month, an armed man accused of impersonating a U.S. Marshal was taken into custody at a Kennedy campaign event in Los Angeles. Adrian Paul Aispuro, 44, was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and for impersonating an officer.

ABC News contributed to this report.