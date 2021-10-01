coronavirus illinois

Rich Township HS District 227 COVID cases send kids to remote learning for 2 weeks

Campuses in Olympia Fields, Richton Park will be closed for 2 weeks
By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban school district is going to remote learning because of COVID-19 cases.

Students in the Rich Township High School District 227, which has campuses in Olympia Fields and Richton Park, are being told not to come to school Friday. They're being advised to stay home for the next two weeks.

Rich Township High School District 227 sent a letter to parents Thursday night notifying them that two or more people at Rich Township High School have tested positive for COVID.

Through contact tracing, the school said they have been able to identify and monitor those who had close contact with those cases and they have been notified.

However, following guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the school district decided to suspend in-person learning and all activities from Friday to Thursday, October 14.

The schools will be closed Friday to allow teachers to prepare for remote learning. That will begin Monday.

