Chicago radio legend Dick Biondi dies at 90 years old

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Radio legend Dick Biondi has died at 90 years old.

He spent much of his 67-year career in Chicago.

According to the Museum of Broadcast Communications, Biondi is credited as the first U.S. disc jockey to play the Beatles on WLS-AM in February of 1963.

Biondi died at home on Monday, June 26. He was a member of the Radio Hall of Fame.

Museum of Broadcast Communications Board Chair Dave Plier released a statement about Biondi's death:

We lost a true radio legend. Radio Hall of Fame inductee Dick Biondi was one of the nation's most recognizable disc jockeys with an amazing career that spanned over nearly six decades. He was the first to make an impact on rock radio in Chicago and around the country via WLS radio's 50,000-watt signal. Biondi is credited as the first U.S. disc jockey to play the Beatles, on Chicago's WLS 890 AM in February of 1963. He was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1998. He was a great friend and longtime supporter of the Museum of Broadcast Communications and will be missed by radio listeners across the country."