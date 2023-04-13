Man framed for murder by disgraced Chicago detective exonerated after more than 24 years in prison

Richard Kwil's attorneys said his case is the 40th connected to disgraced Chicago Detective Reynaldo Guevara to be thrown out.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who said a Chicago police detective framed him for murder was exonerated.

Richard Kwil will soon be leaving Pontiac prison, where he has been held for more than 24 years.

Kwil became an artist in prison but all the while missing connections to his family, most notably his daughter, who was a year old when he was arrested.

"Really happy," Kwil's daughter, Aixa Hernandez said. "He was away for a really long time. I'm just glad we get to build a relationship with him, finally."

Kwil's daughter was in court as the charges against her father were formally dropped Thursday. Kwil's attorneys said his case is the 40th connected to disgraced Chicago Detective Reynaldo Guevara to be thrown out.

"The system really screwed up here because of a corrupt detective and a police department that was insistent on covering up for him," said Kwil's attorney, Josh Tepfer.

"The verdict is in the question. Is the city of Chicago going to accept and acknowledge that verdict and take some action to bring some justice to these victims," Anand Swaminathan, another of Kwil's attorneys, asked.

"It is a terrible situation to come out of. You have an institutionalized mind. You were wrongfully imprisoned, you're angry and you are destitute," said Jennifer Blagg, another of Kwil's attorneys.

Kwil's codefendant was exonerated last year after serving 23 years.

"We'll never get the full justice we desire but at least we are with our families now," said fellow exoneree David Gecht.

Gecht said he and Kwil were childhood friends. He is eager for Kwil and others with cases pending to move on with their lives.

"For Richie, if he's watching this tonight, welcome home. Welcome home brother," Gecht said.

"I've visited him. We'd write and talk on the phone, but it's not the same. So now, hopefully, we can build something," Hernandez said.

Attorneys for Kwil said the exonerees deserve more support after all the years lost. They also said there are a least a dozen more men arrested by Guevara awaiting justice.