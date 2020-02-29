Chicago police issue warrant for Richard's Bar fatal stabbing suspect previously released without charges

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a warrant for a man previously in custody in connection to a deadly bar stabbing on the city's West Side.

Kenneth Paterimos, 23, was killed in a stabbing outside of Richard's Bar in the 400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on February 21.

Police said Paterimos had gotten into an argument with a 30-year-old man just before midnight. Paterimos was then stabbed several times in the arm, neck, and back, according to police.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police arrested the 30-year-old man at the scene but he was released without charges several days later.

Chicago police said on Saturday that the department will be in a position to comment once the arrest warrant is served.

A CPD spokesman said police strongly encourage the man to turn himself in.
