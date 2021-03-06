Ride-share driver punched, carjacked in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A ride-share driver escapes unharmed from a carjacking in the city's Lawndale neighborhood.The man, 30, was picking up a passenger in the 1800 block of South Avers early Saturday morning two men punched and pulled him out of his car, according to Chicago Police.The two male suspects were wearing masks and dark clothing and fled the scene in his gray Hyundai Elantra hatchback, police said.No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.This is the second ride-share driver carjacked this week.Overall, Chicago police report carjackings have increased by 239% this year from the same period last year.