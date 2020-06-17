Riot Fest 2020 postponed to 2021; Joffrey Ballet, Lyric Opera cancel all 2020 performances due to COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Riot Fest announced it was cancelling its 2020 music festival and rescheduling for 2021, while Joffrey Ballet and Lyric Opera canceled the rest of the 2020 calendar year performances, all due to COVID-19.
Originally scheduled for September 11-13 in Douglas Park, the festival will now be held September 17-19 2021. The postponement announcement also came with the first wave lineup, revealing headliners My Chemical Romance, The Smashing Pumpkins, Run the Jewels, and the Pixies.
Other performers already announced include Coheed and Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, Lupe Fiasco and Vic Mensa. Tickets for Riot Fest 2021 are already on sale and tickets already purchased for 2020 will be honored.
The Joffrey Ballet announced Tuesday they are canceling al performances for the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. That includes productions of "Manon," originally scheduled for Oct. 14-25, 2020, and "The Nutcracker," originally scheduled for Dec. 5-27.
The winter and spring performance dates, scheduled for February and April or May 2021, will continue as planned and specific performances will be announced at a later date.
The Joffrey Ballet has established a Crisis Stabilization Fund to recoup the losses from the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure the future of the dance company.
The Lyric Opera has also announced it is canceling performances for the rest of the calendar year. They hope to welcome audiences back in January 2021 with their production of "Blue," a contemporary opera with music by Jeanine Tesori and libretto by Tazewell Thompson which explores the relationship between an African American teenager and his police officer father.
The company is also exploring options to reschedule the performances that are being canceled this year.
