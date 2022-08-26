Chicago police to give update on River North road rage stabbing near Mag Mile

Family identified the man who died after police said he was stabbed by another driver in River North as 36-year-old Jeremy Walker.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police will give an update Friday afternoon on the fatal stabbing of 36-year-old Jeremy Walker during a road rage incident in River North, his family said.

CPD is expected to hold a press conference at 4 p.m.

Witnesses told police they saw Walker pull up to the intersection of Dearborn and Ohio streets around 7:30 p.m. and put his blue Kia in park, according to a police report.

Witnesses told the Sun-Times the victim asked the driver of a black car behind him why he was honking.

The driver of the black car also got out, armed with a knife, police said. Walker fought "to keep the knife away from him" but the attacker "slipped from his grip" and stabbed him in the left side of his neck, investigators said in the police report.

A witness said he saw three men get out of the black car, and the two drivers were punching each other before the Kia driver pinned the driver of the black car to the ground, and he was stabbed.

After the attack, the knife-wielding man jumped back in his car and sped off northbound on Dearborn.

Walker drove away, too. He eventually flagged down an officer for help near Ohio and Michigan Avenue.

Walker was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Walker's family said he was working as a food delivery person, but was just days away from starting a new job as a bus driver.

The police report said some of the attack was caught by a nearby car's camera. The attacker was described in the police report as between 20 and 30, wearing a black baseball cap, a black T-shirt and jeans.

