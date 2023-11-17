A person of interest is now in custody after a security guard was killed at the River Oaks Mall in Calumet City, police said Saturday.

2 charged in fatal shooting of security guard at River Oaks Mall, Calumet City police say

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two suspects have been charged in the fatal shooting of a security guard at River Oaks Mall last year, Calumet City police said Friday.

Norman Thomas, a U.S. Army veteran, was working security at a jewelry store inside the mall on November 16, 2022 when police said he was shot and killed.

Investigators identified the suspects as Maxx Walker and Frank Adkins, both 38 years old and from Chicago.

Police took both Walker and Adkins into custody on Monday. Both have been charged with first degree murder, police said.

Family said Thomas, 57, was, a father and grandfather and they described as "full of life." They said they are absolutely heartbroken over the loss of a person they describe as their "Superman."