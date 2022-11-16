River Oaks Mall shooting leaves security guard injured, 1 other hurt, spokesperson says

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A security guard was shot inside the River Oaks Mall in south suburban Calumet City Wednesday.

The security guard was shot just after 12 p.m. and was transported to a local hospital, according to Calumet City spokesperson Sean Howard. Another person sustained a hand injury from broken glass.

Information about the guard's condition was not immediately available.

The circumstances around the shooting are unclear.

Police are planning to release more details in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. ABC7 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.