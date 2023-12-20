3 charged in Riverdale murder of woman stabbed, set on fire, police say

Police in Riverdale are seeking the public's help to identify a woman who was stabbed to death and set on fire in the southern suburb on Saturday.

RIVERDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people have been charged after police found the body of a woman who was set on fire earlier this month in south suburban Riverdale.

Scotty Jobe-Scott, 30, of Evanston; Keith Bassett, 55, of Riverdale; and Latoya Laramore-Milons, 39, of Evanston were all charged with first-degree murder in the incident.

Riverdale police said the woman who was killed has been tentatively identified, but officials are waiting for forensic results before releasing her name.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information on the incident.

Riverdale police previously asked for the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead the morning of Dec. 9 in the 14000-block of South Wallace Street in Riverdale.

Officers said they discovered the woman had been set on fire. The Cook County medical Examiner's Officer ruled the death a homicide as a result of "multiple sharp force injures."

Police said the victim appears to be a small Hispanic or African American woman, and she was wearing a silver wristwatch. She also had a large tattoo of praying hands on her upper right arm.

Anyone who knows anything about the crime or the victim has been asked to call Riverdale police at (708)841-2203.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.