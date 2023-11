Rivers Casino in Des Plaines says it was hit by a data breach in mid-August affecting employees, customers and online sportsbook customers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rivers Casino in Des Plaines says it was hit by a data breach.

An unauthorized person got into the casino's network in mid-August and accessed files related to casino team members, customers and online sportsbook custsomers.

Rivers said employees and customers' information may have been accessed, including birth dates, email addresses, and phone numbers.

The casino is in the process of notifying anyone potentially impacted.