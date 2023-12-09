Downloading a new app? Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has a privacy warning from experts: Think twice before giving companies your personal information.

Use caution when downloading new apps, think twice before sharing personal information: NordVPN

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip to consider before downloading apps you may be downloading for holiday shopping.

According to cybersecurity firm NordVPN, three quarters of the world's most popular apps request more information from you than they need.

Many apps request permission for things like your phone contacts, camera, or location.

Before you give companies your information, think about whether you really want those details shared.

Be especially careful with social media, dating or messaging apps.

Only download apps from official app stores.

Read the privacy policy before downloading and turn off data permissions that you aren't comfortable with.

If you aren't using an app, delete it to avoid sharing information.